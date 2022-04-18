BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 over the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 487,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $75,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.