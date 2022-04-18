BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth $242,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

