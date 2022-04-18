BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.48.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
