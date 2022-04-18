BTIG Research Lowers Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Neutral

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 2.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.20. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

