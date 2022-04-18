BTIG Research Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $10.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

VAPO opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vapotherm by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $10,339,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

