BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.07. 8,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,736. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter worth $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

