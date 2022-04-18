BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Financial Comparison

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -36.78% -19.09% -14.05% Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.74%

73.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTRS and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.63%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Venus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 6.80 -$61.20 million ($0.40) -17.82 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTRS.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

