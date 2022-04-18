Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZLFY stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,935 ($38.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

