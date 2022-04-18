Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

