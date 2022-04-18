BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 709,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZFD. Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

