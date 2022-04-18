BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 709,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

BZFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BZFD stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

