Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 392,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

