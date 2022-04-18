Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 392,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

