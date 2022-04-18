C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at UBS Group

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 190.50% from the company’s previous close.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.45.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

