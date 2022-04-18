Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

