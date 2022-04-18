CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CACI traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $294.32. The company had a trading volume of 145,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,551. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

