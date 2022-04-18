Cadence Bank (CADE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $24,639,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.