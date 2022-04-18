Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

