CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,699. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.