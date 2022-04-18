CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 94.19. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1672076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

