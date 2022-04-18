Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Bank of America

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

CZR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

