Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

