Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHW opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

