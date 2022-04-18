Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CHW opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $11.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
