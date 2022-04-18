Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,825. The stock has a market cap of $670.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

