Caligan Partners Lp Acquires 1,764,705 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.13. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

