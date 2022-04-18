Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q1 guidance at $0.16-0.21 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX opened at $38.68 on Monday. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Calix by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.