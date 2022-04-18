Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.