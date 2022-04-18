Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.