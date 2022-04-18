Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $309.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $164.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

