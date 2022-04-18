Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,128,739 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 603,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 378,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

