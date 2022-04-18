Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$88.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 148,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,281. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.