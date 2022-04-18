Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $76.38 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

