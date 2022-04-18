Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

