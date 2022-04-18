Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

CRDL traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.24. 179,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$6.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.