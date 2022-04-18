CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTBC. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

