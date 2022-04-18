CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.