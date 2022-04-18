CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

