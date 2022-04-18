Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.57.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $244.29 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

