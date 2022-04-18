Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sells $125,524.88 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 131,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,751. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.53) to GBX 1,537 ($20.03) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

