Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sells $125,524.88 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 131,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,751. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.53) to GBX 1,537 ($20.03) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
