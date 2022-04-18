Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.61 million and the highest is $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

