Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana stock opened at $101.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97. Carvana has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

