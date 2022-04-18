Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CCAI opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAI. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

