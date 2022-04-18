Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATY opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 98,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

