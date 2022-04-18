Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $134.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

