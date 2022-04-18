CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Update

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 887,600 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CBTX by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CBTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

