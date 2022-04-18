Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will announce ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.