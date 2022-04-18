Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 114,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

