Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.
A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.
Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
