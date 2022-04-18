Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,787. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.