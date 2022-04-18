Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will report sales of $112.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.83 million to $132.04 million. Celsius reported sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $537.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after buying an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $53.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

