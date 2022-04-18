Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

