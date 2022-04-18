Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to report $34.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.26 billion and the lowest is $33.47 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $137.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.93 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.99 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

